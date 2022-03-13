ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Feeling like spring

Good Sunday afternoon/evening to you! I hope you made it through the time change, and are spending some time outside today to get that circadian rhythm back in cycle. For the week ahead, our temperatures will be at and above average this time of year (we should be sitting at 70 degrees now). But our conditions will really be feeling like spring with a couple windy/breezy days for the week ahead, including on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The windiest day will be tomorrow, with peak wind gusts at 35 mph.

On Wednesday we are looking at a high of 82 degrees which is just 4 degrees off of the record temp of 85 set back in 2017. Saint Patrick's Day will be 9 degrees cooler, with low-end breezy conditions. We will continue to enjoy sunny conditions and no chance of rain for the week ahead.