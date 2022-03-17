ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds on Sunday/Monday

Hello all and Happy Saint Patrick's Day! We have been tracking those stronger winds today after that cold front moved through earlier on today, which also brought our temperatures down by about 10 degrees across the area. The winds will hang on for the next few hours, but by 9 pm tonight, I do believe they should significantly decrease across the area.

We will have two fairly nice days on Friday and Saturday, but then Sunday and Monday, the winds will significantly increase. On Sunday, we are looking at 40 mph wind gusts, and on Monday, we are looking at 50 mph wind gusts! We could see blowing dust on these days as well if we get a southerly projection on the winds. Right now that looks like a likely possibility on Sunday versus Monday.

On Sunday night, through Wednesday, we are looking at a low chance of rain. By low, I mean 10-20% as of Thursday, but I will be watching this closely as the computer models change. Enjoy the rest of your St. Patties day and your Friday/Saturday before the strong winds move in just in time for the start of Spring!