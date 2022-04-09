ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and dust expected for the start of the work week

Good evening to you all and happy Saturday. We've been treated to pleasant and warm weather for the past several days, but now are looking at the return of strong winds, and the chance of blowing dust each day. Tomorrow through Tuesday, we are looking at wind gusts up to 40 mph.

How you can prepare is just to make sure everything is secured or put away in your back and front yards. Allergy medicine should be in your car so you have it on the go. Also, just be extra careful on the roads, as the winds can easily push you around into other lanes.

Warm and above-average temperatures will stick around through Tuesday. We will see a brief cool down on Wednesday, and warm right back up for next weekend. Enjoy and stay safe!