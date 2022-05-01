ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot and breezy

Happy Sunday to you all! It's the first day of May, and we are one week away from Mother's Day. For the entire week ahead- we can expect well above average temps by 5-10 degrees and breezy to windy conditions too. We can expect wind gusts up to 20-35 mph for the majority of the week, and they'll start to ramp up by your Mother's Day- with 40 mph wind gusts possible as of now. It might be a good idea to plan your Mom's party indoors!

No rain is in this week's forecast. That, mixed with dry conditions, and westerly winds means...you guessed it...fire weather! Please avoid burning anything and everything outdoors for the next several days...we don't want to start any more wildfires. Enjoy the week and stay updated with our forecasts to see if the winds increase or decrease for the holiday.