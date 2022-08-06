Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Dry tonight, rain chances pick up tomorrow

Good evening all, and happy Saturday! I am expecting this evening to be very dry across the region with hardly any storms expected to form later on today. However, it does appear like more storms will form starting tomorrow and the rest of the week with 20-40% chances of rain depending on the day. Tomorrow will be up to 30% and Monday will be up to 40% chances of rain.

Our temps will finally approach seasonable temps over the next few days (in the mid 90s). Forecast highs in the mid-90s are expected all week long! Everyone at home, just keep crossing your fingers for more rain at your place and for cooler temps to return. I know I am. Stay safe!

