Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 5:41 PM
Published 3:46 PM

ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and fire weather dangers for the start of the week

Happy Sunday all. Today has been another great day for us in the Borderland, and some of us may even consider it as being hot. The breezes may be welcomed by you all on this warm spring day. However, by tomorrow, the winds are most likely not going to be welcomed by very many of you as they will return to a windy level with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow will be windy, and so will Tuesday afternoon. We can expect gusts up to at least 50 mph in the lowlands and even higher in the mountains. Blowing dust and sand isn't going anywhere for the start of the work week. A cold front will move through on Tuesday evening which will keep highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday compared to low 80s on Monday. Have some jackets handy for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content