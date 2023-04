The winds will once again be a problem Tuesday with gusts around 50 mph and some possible blowing dust and sand. The gusts will come in two waves, morning and afternoon. Expect gusts out of the SW at 50 mph between 9-11 am and then again between 3-7 pm at 45 mph.

The winds settle down later Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a bit cold in the morning with temps around 36 with Las Cruces in the upper 20's.