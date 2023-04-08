ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Egg-sellant Easter Sunday

Happy Saturday and Easter weekend everyone! It has been a spectacular and warm day across the Borderland, and it's only getting warmer from here. Today, our highs hit the 80s, and we expect temps to increase a bit day by day through the middle of this next week. We could even have our first 90 degree day this week!

For your Easter, we are expecting a pretty much perfect day. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s, winds will be light, and the sun will be shining! Anything you are going to be participating in, is going to be just wonderful. Keep in mind, it will be warm, so make sure the chocolate is put on ice or it will melt!

Winds are expected to be mostly light for the next several days, but I do think that by the end of the week they will return. Friday looks to be the windiest as well. In addition, forecast models are suggesting some rain may impact us later this week. I've given it a 10-20% chance of rain for the end of the week, but that certainly can change as it always does.