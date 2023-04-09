ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm start to the work week

Happy Easter everyone! It's been another spectacular and sunny day across the Borderland. Temperatures have reached the 80s across the region, and they'll stay in the 80s for the next several days too. One day this week may even end up being the warmest day of the year. We will let you know if we think that is likely or not.

The winds will be breezy for a few afternoons this week, especially towards the end, but it's not going to be anything that will prompt a First Alert. Rain chances are in the forecast for the end of the week, but there is certainly a chance they will disappear, or even increase. As they do we will let you know. In the meantime, enjoy the rest of your Easter Sunday and work week!