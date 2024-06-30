Thunderstorms and heat expectations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Sunday! Today's highs are expected to reach around 102 degrees in El Paso and 100 degrees in Las Cruces.

There's a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms, bringing the possibility of strong winds, localized flooding, and pea-size hail in affected areas.

Abundant moisture will persist across the Borderland throughout this week, leading to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings.

These storms could bring strong gusty winds and local flooding today.

Temperatures will remain hot today but are expected to decrease slightly for much of the upcoming week.

Stay tuned for further updates and stay safe if thunderstorms approach your area.