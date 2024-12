This morning, lows hit 23 degrees in El Paso and Las Cruces—the coldest since January. Due to the cold, the ABC-7 First Alert that we had in place since Saturday will no longer be in effect as we slowly warm up.

Temps will be a little warmer tomorrow morning and afternoon. Expect the slow warming trend to continue through the weekend and early next week. Winds will pick up a bit for Friday with SW gusts around 30-35 mph.