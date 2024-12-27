ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer than normal through New Years Eve

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Good morning, Borderland! We’re in for a stretch of pleasant, quiet weather as we close out the week. Expect temperatures to gradually warm up over the next few days, with highs reaching near-record levels by the start of next week. Monday's record high is 74, and we are set to tie that as of now.

Today, highs will top out in the mid-60s, and tomorrow, we’ll keep it that way. Sunday we'll be pushing into the 70s. It's shaping up to be a mild and comfortable weekend.

Wind speeds will generally stay light throughout the weekend, although you might experience some breeziness at times. Overall, it’ll be a calm few days weather-wise, and rain chances remain minimal.

So, enjoy this calm stretch of weather before we ring in the New Year!