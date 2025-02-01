Warming trend ahead: Possible record highs next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A dry and sunny weekend is ahead, with no precipitation expected over the next seven days. While mornings will start off chilly, especially in rural areas, temperatures will climb steadily throughout the day. Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 60s in the lowlands, with some areas near Fort Hancock pushing into the 70s. Mountain regions will stay cooler, with temperatures in the upper 40s at higher elevations.

By Sunday, temperatures will continue to rise, with highs in the mid-70s across most of the region. The warming trend will peak early next week, with highs reaching the upper 70s and even lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas may even come close to record-breaking temperatures.

Despite the warm-up, no strong winds are in the forecast, and conditions should remain calm through midweek.

Stay with ABC-7 for the latest weather updates as we track this warming trend.