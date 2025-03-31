Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert continues – Strong winds to cause blowing dust and sand

Published 3:31 PM

The winds will crank up Tuesday and Wednesday, with gusts around 60 mph. The fierce SW winds will cause a lot of blowing dust and sand, along with allergens blowing around. It will be best to wear a mask or spend more time indoors if you have allergies or respiratory issues. The winds will peak during the afternoon and evening.

Temps will drastically cool later this week, with some rain chances on Friday and Saturday. Temps will likely cool to the 50's and low 60's.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

