EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso and surrounding areas are expecting near-record or record-breaking high temperatures today and Sunday.



Sunny and very dry conditions will continue through the weekend, with no chance of rain.

Highs will run 10 to 15 degrees above average both days.



Winds will be breezy to windy each afternoon despite high pressure overhead.



Temperatures dip slightly early next week, but dry conditions will persist.