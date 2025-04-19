Skip to Content
Cool, breezy Saturday with light rain – warmer Sunday ahead

today at 5:41 AM
Published 5:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saturday will be cooler and breezy with low to moderate chances of rain, especially in western and northern New Mexico where light showers and some mountain snow are possible.

A passing system could also bring isolated thunder and small hail-like graupel.

Winds will increase through the afternoon before calming overnight.

Sunday will see lighter winds and warmer temperatures as conditions quickly improve.

The work week ahead looks warm, dry, and mostly calm with near to above normal temperatures.

Highs today will be 65 F El Paso, 60 F Las Cruces.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

