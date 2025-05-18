Dusty days surpass previous years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Normally the Borderland sees about 22 dusty days a year, but we're not even 6 months into 2025 and today we hit our 40th dusty day.

Some El Pasoans said they prefer triple digits days over the blowing dust and sand. One El Paso native, moved to San Antonio about 4 years ago, today she was in town for a graduation, she said she prefers to watch the dusty days via social media.

"One of my nail techs was doing my nails and we had a real windy day in San Antonio and I said, 'oh, no, honey, you wait till I show you this'. said Silvia Parraz. She showed her a recent video of someone in El Paso completed surrounded by dust.

Well prepare for most dusty days because the ABC-7 first alert is in place until Monday.