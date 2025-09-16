Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Storm chances decrease a bit the next couple of days.

today at 10:26 PM
Some storms hit the area on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Las Cruces picked up around .30" in spots while Chaparral netted anywhere from .24" to 1" around town. Locally heavy rain along with some small hail hit Sparks and Horizon City dropping around 1". There will be some isolated storms possible again on Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80's with added humidity.

The chances for rain will diminish a bit for the weekend.

