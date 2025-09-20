El Paso gets slammed with rainfall Friday night – most since 2006!

ABC-7 issued a First Alert for storms that hit Thursday and Friday night - and it was Friday night that really hammered parts of town.

Many Friday night football games had storm delays for yet another Friday night. This is the 3rd Friday night that El Paso football players have had to take a lightning break so far this short season. Typically, if lightning occurs within about 8 miles around the stadium, teams cannot be on the field. Games can only resume once lightning has not happened for 30 minutes.

Storms began to slam the area around 8:30 pm and lasted through 10:45 pm.

The El Paso airport measured 1.84" between 9:13 and 10:40 pm according to the National Weather Service. The official 24-hour rainfall amounted to 1.95" - the most since 2006!