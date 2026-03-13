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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Record heat this weekend

KVIA
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Published 3:43 PM

Temps will soar to the upper 80s for Saturday. The record is 85 and El Paso will likely see 87. The winds will crank up in the windy category with gusts from the SW/W at 35 mph later in the day.

Sunday looks good too with a little cooler temps - high around 84. A cold front will arrive late Sunday and cool us down to 66 by Monday with breezy winds.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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