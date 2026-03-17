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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Lucky St.Patrick’s Day Forecast!

KVIA
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today at 6:21 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're getting lucky with q beautiful forecast for your St.Patrick's Day! Conditions will recover from yesterday. Leaning war, dry, and calm.

Today we woke to temperatures in the upper 30 to the low 40s. Temperatures are still cool to start as we continue to recover from our recent backdoor cold front. That recovery will be evident by this afternoon as we once agin will experience highs trending in the upper 70s to low 70s throughout the region.

El Paso is expected to reach ahigh of 78, Las Cruces expected to reach a high of 77.

Today will also lean dry and calm. Comfortable for any outdoor afternoon plans.

Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm over the next few days. By midweek temperatures will reach near record heat and trend that way through the weekend.

Happy St.Patricks Day! Enjoy the great weather.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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