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ABC-7 First Alert: Heat surge on the way!

By
Updated
today at 6:40 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat surge pushing into the Borderland. Temps will trend well above average over the next few days rivaling record breaking heat for March.

Today we woke to temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will experience temperature warming with highs about ten degrees warmer than yesterday. El Paso expect a high of 88, Las Cruces expect a high of 86.

Today we will remain dry and calm.

A heat dome is positioned to the west of us trekking our way. As a result expect temperatures rivaling record breaking heat beginning Friday though at least Tuesday.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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