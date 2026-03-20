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ABC-7 First Alert: Record-breaking heat!

KVIA
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Published 5:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Temperatures are trending abnormally warm with no sign of relief through at least the weekend.

Today we start off with temps in the upper 50s. We will see temps continue to warm over the next few hours. El Paso expect a high today of 96, Las Cruces expect a high of 95. We are expected to lean more than 20 degrees above our daily average. We will likely break a daily heat record currently set for this date at 93.

Today will remain dry and calm. The main focus will be the heat.

This weekend record-breaking het potential continues.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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