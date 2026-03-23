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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A bit cooler, before warming again

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday we are waking up to a brief cold front. Temperature highs will be cooler and winds will be elevated to start your morning.

We woke to temperatures this morning in the 50s to 60s. We will experience cooler temps than yesterday after a cold front pushes though, however we will still experience temps above average. El Paso expect a high of 86, Las Cruces 84.

Throughout the morning winds will continue to weaken by afternoon expect to see breezy patterns at most.

Cooler temps will be short lived by Tuesday temps return to the 90s.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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