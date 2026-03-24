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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Stretch of record-breaking heat returns

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Updated
today at 6:35 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are heating up for your Tuesday forecast after a brief dip in temperatures on Monday!

Temperatures this morning are similar to yesterday in the upper 50s. By lunch the difference will be more evident. We will experience highs well above average hotter than yesterday. El Paso expect a high today of 95, Las Cruces expect a high of 91.

Today will remain calm and abnormally dry.

The heat stretch begins today and will last through Thursday before a backdoor cold front makes its way to the region cooling down temps fir the weekend.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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