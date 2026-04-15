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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Comfortrable Wednesday

By
Updated
today at 6:46 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will see a great weather forecast to continue your work week. Conditions likely will remain dry, winds will stat gentle, and temps will trend about average.

We woke a little chilly this morning with temps in the upper 40s to the upper 50s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 78, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 75. This will keep up about average for the day.

Winds from yesterday have settled with winds expected to remain mild today. Rain chances also exit our forecast as we are expected to remain dry.

Enjoy your beautiful Wednesday!

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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