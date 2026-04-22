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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Gusty winds continue the rest of this week – watch out for Sunday.

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Updated
today at 3:37 PM
Published 3:29 PM

The winds will be gusty from the SW/W the rest of this week. There will be some light blowing dust in spots Thursday but the bulk of the winds will arrive Sunday. I expect peak gusts Sunday will hit 45 mph from the SW with blowing dust and sand.

It will continue to be dry but there is some hope that we could see some spotty storms later Tuesday or Wednesday.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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