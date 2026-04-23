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ABC-7 First Alert – Extreme winds arrive Sunday with blowing dust and sand.

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Updated
today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:06 PM

Winds will continue to be out of the SW around 30-35 mph for Friday and Saturday. The peak winds will arrive Sunday with gusts around 50 mph from the SW. There will be blowing dust and sand Sunday afternoon and evening. Peak winds will hit between 1 - 6 pm. Winds will gradually weaken late Sunday with some dust and sand lingering through the late night hours.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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