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ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds with blowing dust and sand Sunday.

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Updated
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:28 PM

Tonight we will see the winds slowly decrease as skies remain clear.

Tomorrow our winds will once again gust from the SW at 35 mph. Not too much in the way of any blowing dust and sand. Temperatures expected in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be the First Alert day as we see our windiest conditions over the weekend with gusts at 50 mph. Fire weather levels will rise to critical with the dry and windy conditions. We will see more blowing dust and sand and expect rather hot temperatures in the upper 80s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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