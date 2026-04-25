ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Breezy Saturday ahead, stronger winds and Red Flag Warnings expected Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Saturday will bring breezy and dry conditions across the Borderland, but stronger winds are expected to arrive Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts Saturday could reach around 25 mph in parts of the region. While El Paso may stay just below advisory criteria today, winds will continue increasing overnight.

Sunday is expected to bring the strongest winds of the weekend.

Southwest winds could reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 35 and 45 mph Sunday afternoon. The strongest winds are expected across southern New Mexico and along east-facing mountain slopes.

Forecasters say blowing dust may develop near Lordsburg and parts of southern New Mexico. Dust could also impact portions of El Paso depending on how winds shift.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for both Saturday and Sunday due to dry conditions, low humidity, and increasing winds.

Despite slightly lighter winds next week, afternoons are expected to remain breezy and dry through Tuesday.

There is some good news — another Pacific storm system later next week may bring the next chance for showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday into Friday.