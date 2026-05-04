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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – More winds Tuesday; temps heat up later week.

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today at 3:42 PM
Published 3:40 PM

The winds will gradually weaken tonight but return again Tuesday with SW gusts around 35 mph. Not expecting any blowing dust and sand.

Sunshine returns in full force Wednesday with warming temps. Temps will climb to the 80's and lower 90s later in the week with dry conditions.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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