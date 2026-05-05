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ABC-7 First Alert – Gusty winds hang around tonight; less wind Wednesday.

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Updated
today at 3:40 PM
Published 2:04 PM

Winds will be gusty through late tonight with SW winds at 40 mph. Some light blowing dust and sand will be lifted as well. The winds will begin to lighten up toward midnight.

Lots of sun for your Wednesday as temperatures stay in the upper 70's. More sun and warmer temperatures beginning Thursday through the weekend with lighter winds.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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