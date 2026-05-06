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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Winds up a bit tonight; less wind tomorrow

KVIA
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Published 3:14 PM

The winds have been a bit gusty today. West gusts have been around 35 mph. The winds will weaken tonight with mild temps.

A few clouds move in later day Thursday with a 10% rain by the evening and night.

Temps will heat up to the low and mid 90's for Friday and the weekend. Mother's Day will be a bit windy for the west side of town with gusts around 30 mph.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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