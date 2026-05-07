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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Slight rain chance tonight; here comes the heat through next week

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Published 3:23 PM

A minor disturbance will enter the area from the SW tonight giving a slight chance for a shower or isolated storm later tonight.

Temperatures will soar to the low and mid 90's for the weekend and next week - hottest since March. Winds pick up a bit Mother's Day behind a weak cold front coming in from the NE. Gusts will be NE/E at 35 mph - primarily on the west side of town.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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