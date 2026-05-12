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ABC-7 Weather – Temps continue to heat up; rain chances slim to none.

KVIA
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Published 3:55 PM

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s tomorrow and stay warm through the week. An air quality alert for the area is in effect until 8 PM tonight. Air quality in the sensitive category so not too bad.

Thursday there is a 10% chance of rain possible late in the day and if there is any rainfall it will be very light. Thursday we will see temperatures in the 90s with breezy conditions.

This weekend will be sunny and warm in the low to mid-90s for UTEP and NMSU graduations.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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