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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Above average temps continue; hot for UTEP and NMSU graduations this weekend.

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Updated
today at 2:49 PM
Published 2:38 PM

Temps will continue to be hot but below any record highs. Clouds will mix with sunshine Thursday and a bit Friday but then total sun will dominate through the weekend and early next week. If you will be spending any time outdoors, use that sunscreen and drink plenty of water. Also keep in mind that light colored clothing will certainly help keep you a little cooler.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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