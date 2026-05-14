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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Temps staying above average through the weekend

KVIA
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Published 3:31 PM

It will be fairly hot through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. The clouds over the past couple of days will give way to lots of sunshine for Friday and the weekend. The winds will be SW with gusts around 30 mph through early next week.

Rain chances are not in the forecast

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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