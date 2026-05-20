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ABC-7 First Alert – Storms develop in our eastern counties; gusty winds with some dust increases

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Published 2:54 PM

A disturbance coming in from the S/SW will aid in some storm development this evening. Some of these storms could kick up and cause a Haboob to develop with added blowing dust and sand.

The rest of the week will continue to be very warm with temps in the low 90's and breezy winds.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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