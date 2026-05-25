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ABC-7 First Alert – Some strong storms tonight with gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rain in spots.

KVIA
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Published 2:29 PM

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and then calm down late tonight. We can expect a few gusts in the 30-40 mph range along with some blowing dust and sand before settling down overnight. Some storms are capable of producing small hail along with locally heavy rain in spots.

Tomorrow we will see a 10% chance of rain in the morning followed by sunny skies the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the high-80s with breezy winds at 15-20 mph.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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