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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Isolated Storms East, Temperatures Below-to-Near Average

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Updated
today at 4:41 PM
Published 4:38 PM

Tonight we will see isolated storms to our east and drier air settle in our region. Temperatures are in the high-80s which is below-to-near average for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be clear and sunny with light southwest winds and high temperatures in the low-90s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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