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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Nice weather for Thursday – a few storm possible east of El Paso

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Updated
today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:36 PM

Nice weather for tonight with clear skies.

A few storms possible later day Thursday in our far eastern counties of Hudspeth and Culberson. Storms will move east.

Lots of sun over the weekend with temps in the mid 90s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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