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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Lots of sun for the weekend, warming temps. Storm chances next week.

By
Updated
today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:32 PM

This weekend will be sunny and warm. Temps will be in the low to mid 90s.

All of next week we will see added moisture surge in on easterly winds. The daily chance for showers and storms will exits with some gusty winds in and around any storms.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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