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ABC-7 First Alert – Storms develop later this evening and tonight. Gusty winds, heavy rain and hail potential in spots

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Published 3:19 PM

An unstable airmass persists across the area tonight. Showers and storms will begin to develop and move east through tonight and into the overnight hours Thursday. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain in spots along with hail and gusty winds with some blowing dust and sand.

The chance for storms will likely develop in spots again later Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

By early next week temperatures will soar to our first triple digit highs of the year - expect 100 to 103 - no new records anticipated.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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