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ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm chances increase tonight

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:44 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for Thunderstorm chances. Tonight we ate tracking the potential for severe widespread impact.

The National Weather Service has issued weather alert for Lincoln County NM as well as Culberson County TX:

Today we woke to cloudy conditions and active rainfall through Sierra Blanca and Fort Hancock. Temps ranged in the upper 60s to low 70s. Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 93, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 91.

Thunderstorm potential picks up locally mid afternoon looking strongest about dinnertime and following. Rain chances today are at 50%.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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