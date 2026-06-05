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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Isolated storms Friday night; drier air for the weekend and early next week

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Published 4:58 PM

There will be a few showers and storms around tonight with perhaps some gusty winds in and around some storms. I can't rule out some blowing dust and sand later tonight.

The weekend will be drier as temperatures begin the climb to triple digits. Much of next week will be hot with just below record highs. Highs will be in the 100-104 degree range.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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