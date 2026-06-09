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ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot today!

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert because temperatures are expected to trend dangerously hot.

We woke this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 104, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 102.

Temperatures will trend even hotter into midweek.

Stay shaded, stay hydrated!

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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