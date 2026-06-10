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ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot temperatures continue

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First alert as the area is once again expected to reach dangerously hot temperatures by afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for El Paso County:

Today we started off quite warm with temps in the upper 70s. Today they will once again climb to above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 105, Las Cruces 102.

Light rain chances enter our forecast at 10%.

Rain chances increase in the latter half of the work week.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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