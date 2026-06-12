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ABC-7 First Alert: Temp still hot as rain chances increase

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today at 7:46 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as temperatures remain hot and rain chances enter our forecast.

This morning started off with temps in the 70s and 80s. Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 100, Las Cruces is expected to stay shy of that triple at 99.

We will experience more cloud coverage through the region with a 10-20% chance for rain. Areas off to our east including Sierra Blanca, Van Horn, Fort Hancock are looking at a marginal risk for thunderstorms.

As rain chances climb this weekend temperatures will get a little cooler.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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