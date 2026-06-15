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ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm chances remain

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:36 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for thunderstorm chances through region.

This morning we woke to temps in the 70s. Temperatures will once again be warm. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 93, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 92.

Rain chances will return by evening, although rain chances will be weaker today dipping to 20-30%.

By midweek rain chances with decrease further as triple digit temps make their return.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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