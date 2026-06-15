Skip to Content
Weather

PHOTO GALLERY: Double rainbow over El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weekend thunderstorms treated El Pasoans to a stunning double rainbow Sunday.

The National Weather Service said double rainbows form when part of a light ray reflects twice on a raindrop.

ABC-7 and its viewers captured many pictures from different parts of the city. You can view the gallery below.

To submit a weather photo, you can send it to our share form.

ABC-7's StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for Sunday's rain. Thunderstorms stick around Monday night.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
double rainbow
el paso
el paso weather
rain
rainbow
thunderstorm

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.